Zelensky speaks with new Czech president, asks for more military aid

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with new Czech President Petr Pavel and asked for more military aid, he said on March 12.

Zelensky said that he discussed the front-line situation with the former NATO General and Ukraine's ongoing security needs.

"Czechia's support is crucial for fighting against the Russian Federation's aggression," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Pavel has been vocal about NATO allies ramping up military aid for Ukraine to better defend itself. In a January interview with the BBC, shortly after his election as president, Pavel said that Western nations should have “almost no limits” to what they should send to equip the Ukrainian military.

Czech media Ceske Noviny reported on March 4 that Pavel intends to go to Ukraine in April.

Among other topics discussed during the phone call were Ukraine's long-standing bid to join the European Union, according to Zelensky.



