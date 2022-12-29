Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Zelensky signs law to exempt power generator, Starlink imports from taxes.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 11:16 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 29 signed into law two bills seeking to restore the country’s energy infrastructure. 

The laws lift the value added tax and customs duty on the imports of power generators and Starlink equipment until May 2023. 

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by tech billionaire Elon Musk's spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX, has been crucial for providing communications for the Ukrainian military, as well as for energy, telecommunications, healthcare, and agricultural facilities in Ukraine. 

Additionally, the new legislation allows storing up to 2,000 liters of motor fuel without a license.

The laws come into effect in early January. 

