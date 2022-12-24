Zelensky: Security council proposes banning Russian church's Ukrainian branch.
December 1, 2022 11:17 pm
The National Security and Defense Council has suggested that the Cabinet draft a bill to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address to the nation on Dec. 1.
The bill will then be considered by parliament.
"Today we held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council at which we considered ample evidence for links between some religious groups in Ukraine and the aggressor state," Zelensky said.
