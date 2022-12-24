Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky: Security council proposes banning Russian church's Ukrainian branch.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 1, 2022 11:17 pm
The National Security and Defense Council has suggested that the Cabinet draft a bill to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address to the nation on Dec. 1. 

The bill will then be considered by parliament.

"Today we held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council at which we considered ample evidence for links between some religious groups in Ukraine and the aggressor state," Zelensky said. 

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

