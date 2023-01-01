Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, January 1, 2023

Zelensky: 'Russians are scared, and rightly so’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 1, 2023 9:08 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Jan. 1 that "fear has engulfed Russia."

“They are afraid. It feels. And they are rightly worried, because they will lose,” he said. "Drones, missiles, anything else will not help them. Because we are united. And they are united only with fear."

Zelensky added that "the fear that reigns in Russia contrasts with Ukraine, where our sense of unity, authenticity, and life” prevails. 

Zelensky said that during the first night of the year, Ukraine down 40 Iranian-made Shahed drones sent by Russia.  

Russia attacked multiple Ukrainian cities on the New Year's Eve, causing particular damage in Kyiv, where one person was killed and 20 injured, including a foreign journalist.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK