Zelensky: Russia threatens grain exports as it demands guarantees

In his daily evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian missile strikes from the Black Sea endanger grain corridor routes, even as Russia demanded security guarantees from Ukraine to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal.

"This morning a Russian aircraft launched cruise missiles near Snake Island that flew through grain corridor routes. These launches, which are almost daily, directly threaten food exports," Zelensky said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Nov. 2 to rejoin the landmark grain deal to allow the export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. The deal had been paused for several days.