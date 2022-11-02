Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, November 2, 2022

Zelensky: Russia threatens grain exports as it demands guarantees

November 3, 2022 1:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In his daily evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian missile strikes from the Black Sea endanger grain corridor routes, even as Russia demanded security guarantees from Ukraine to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal. 

"This morning a Russian aircraft launched cruise missiles near Snake Island that flew through grain corridor routes. These launches, which are almost daily, directly threaten food exports," Zelensky said. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Nov. 2 to rejoin the landmark grain deal to allow the export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports. The deal had been paused for several days.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok