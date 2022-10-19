Zelensky: Russia buying Iranian drones is proof of its military, political bankruptcy
October 18, 2022 11:46 pm
“We should remember that the very fact of Russia’s appeal to Iran for assistance is the Kremlin’s recognition of its military and political bankruptcy,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Oct. 18. “It won’t help them strategically anyways,” he said. “It only further proves to the world that Russia is on a trajectory of defeat and is trying to draw in someone else as an accomplice in terror.”
