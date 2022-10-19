Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 18, 2022 11:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“We should remember that the very fact of Russia’s appeal to Iran for assistance is the Kremlin’s recognition of its military and political bankruptcy,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Oct. 18. “It won’t help them strategically anyways,” he said. “It only further proves to the world that Russia is on a trajectory of defeat and is trying to draw in someone else as an accomplice in terror.”

