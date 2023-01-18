Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Zelensky on Brovary helicopter crash: ‘Every death is the result of war’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 18, 2023 8:37 pm
In a video address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the helicopter crash that killed 14 people, including the top leadership of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, wasn’t “just an accident.”

When asked by the interviewer if he was worried about potential threats to his personal security, Zelensky responded, “I’m not worried. I have nothing to add.”

“I believe, given my experience with war and the current state of our society, that this was not an accident -- it was the war. War is not limited to the battlefield -- it has many fronts. There are no mere accidents. Everything that happens is the result of war,” Zelensky said.

The helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary on the morning of Jan. 18.

The top leadership of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and the ministry’s secretary, Yuriy Lubkovych, died.

According to the State Emergency Service, the crash killed 14 people, including a child.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko announced a three-day mourning period in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, following the incident.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to announce details regarding the cause of the crash.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
