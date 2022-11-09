Zelensky: Liberation of Kherson will be a result of Ukraine’s efforts, not Russia’s gifts.
November 10, 2022 12:38 am
In a video address on Nov. 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Russia's announcement that it is withdrawing from Kherson.
"No one withdraws from anywhere unless they encounter (their opponent's) strength," Zelensky said. "The enemy doesn't give us gifts or gestures of goodwill. We get all of this by fighting for it."
The president didn’t provide any details on the current situation in Kherson Oblast.
“We move very carefully, without emotions and unnecessary risks," he said. "In the interests of the liberation of our entire land and so that there are as few losses as possible."
