Zelensky confirms he is on his way to Washington

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed early on Dec. 21 that he's on his way to the U.S. "to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine." This will be his first overseas trip since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24. The visit comes as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine and is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden.