Zelensky believes war in Ukraine ends if Putin dies

In an interview with David Letterman, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes Russia's war in Ukraine ends if President Vladimir Putin dies.

"Authoritarian regime is terrible, and it is a big risk as everything cannot depend on one person. And therefore, when a person leaves, institutions stop," he said. "That happened in the Soviet Union."

Zelensky also said that he would remain in the post of the President until "our victory."

When asked about future plans in politics, he said, "I don't even think about that. I will be frank – I really want to go to the sea. Just go to the seacoast and have a beer."