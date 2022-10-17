Zelensky at UN: 'A crime has been committed against Ukraine and we demand just punishment.'

President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly that "a crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment."

"Punishment for tortures and humiliation of women and men. Punishment for the catastrophic turbulence that Russia provoked with its illegal war and not only for us, Ukrainians, but for the whole world," Zelensky said on Sept. 21 in his online address.

The president described the atrocities that Russia committed in Kharkiv Oblast recently liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the president, bodies discovered in Izium contain signs of torture, including chopped-off body parts.

Zelensky said a special UN tribunal should be created to punish Russia. It also should be deprived of its veto right in the UN Security Council.

"Russia should (also) pay for this war with its assets," he added.

"Ukraine wants peace, Europe wants peace. The world wants peace," Zelensky said. "There is only one entity among all UN member states who would say now if he could interrupt my speech, that he is happy with this war," he added, pointing at Russia.