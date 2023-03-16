Zelensky appoints new head of Kherson
March 2, 2023 8:07 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on March 2 appointing Roman Mrochko as head of the Kherson City Military Administration.
According to a separate decree, Halyna Luhova was dismissed from her position as head of the Kherson City Military Administration.
Mrochko has worked as a prosecutor since 2011 and has previously held the position of a military prosecutor in Luhansk Oblast, say Suspilne news outlet. He is also a former deputy military prosecutor of the Southern Military Command.
