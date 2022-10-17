Zelensky: 5 Ukrainian commanders released in POW exchange will remain in Turkey until end of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address that the five Ukrainian commanders released as part of a Russia-Ukraine prisoner of war exchange on Sept. 21 will remain in Turkey in "complete security, comfortable conditions, and under the protection of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan" until the end of the war.

The five commanders include lieutenant colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko, Azov deputy commander Sviatoslav Palamar, and the commander of the 36th brigade Serhii Volynskyi, all of whom were the faces of the Azovstal defense in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast before it was occupied by Russian forces.

They were among the 215 people released from Russian captivity in a large prisoner swap on Sept. 21. During the exchange the commanders were delivered to Ankara in Turkey, where they later spoke via teleconference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky also said in his address that Ukraine will ensure the commanders are able to see their families.