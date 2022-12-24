Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

World Bank approves $610 million package to address Ukraine's urgent needs

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 21, 2022 3:00 am
Share

The World Bank Group announced on Dec. 20 a new financing package that includes projects to boost relief and recovery efforts for Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale invasion. The World Bank will provide additional financing of $500 million through an IBRD loan supported by a guarantee from the U.K. for the same amount and mobilized under the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) Project. 

The additional $500 million in IBRD lending is amined at helping Ukraine's government with expenditures related to child and family benefits, salaries of public employees, and utility payments. 

The World Bank will also support Ukraine with a new project to restore and improve access to health care and address new and urgent needs for health services due to the war. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK