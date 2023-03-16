Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

White House: US to announce new military assistance package for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 3, 2023 12:25 am
According to U.S. National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby, the new help will be announced on Friday.

“It will include mostly ammunitions and munitions that the Ukrainians will need for the systems that they already have, like the HIMARS and the artillery,” Kirby told reporters on March 2.

According to Kirby, support for Ukraine is expected to be one of the main topics of discussion between U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when they meet on March 3.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, U.S. announced a defense aid package worth $2 billion.

The package, provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), included additional ammunition for HIMARS (High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems), 155mm artillery rounds, munitions for laser-guided rocket systems, and funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment of equipment.

