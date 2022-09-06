Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalWelt: Scholz blocks delivery of tanks to Ukraine.

September 6, 2022 5:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) manufacturer is ready to supply Ukraine with 100 Leopard 2A7 tanks and provide spare parts and training sessions for soldiers worth 1.55 billion euros, according to the company offer seen by the German newspaper. According to Die Welt, Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not react to the offer.

