Welt: Scholz blocks delivery of tanks to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 6, 2022 5:06 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) manufacturer is ready to supply Ukraine with 100 Leopard 2A7 tanks and provide spare parts and training sessions for soldiers worth 1.55 billion euros, according to the company offer seen by the German newspaper. According to Die Welt, Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not react to the offer.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.