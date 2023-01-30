Wallace: Ukraine to receive British Challenger 2 tanks before summer

Ukraine will receive the 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks pledged by the U.K. “this side of the summer,” U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Jan. 30.

“It starts with training on the individual operation of the platforms, then on training on being able to join together with formation units to be able to fight as a formed unit, because that’s important,” Wallace said. “And from there, those tanks will be put in.”

“What I can say is it will be this side of the summer or May, it will probably be towards Easter time,” Wallace added.

Ukrainian tank crews arrived in the U.K. to begin training on Challenger 2 main battle tanks on Jan. 29.

On Jan. 14, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks as part of a major new military aid package for Ukraine.

Compared with Soviet tanks, which Ukraine and Russia currently use on the battlefield, the mobility and firepower of Western equipment could help Ukraine launch more counteroffensive operations.