US to provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion as direct budget support.
November 22, 2022 8:06 pm
The U.S. will start disbursing the funds in the next few weeks, which will help Ukraine improve economic stability and support critical government services, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Nov. 22.
These services include “wages for hospital workers, government employees, and teachers, as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable,” Yellen added.
