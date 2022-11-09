Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, November 9, 2022

US to provide additional $25 million in winter assistance for Ukraine

November 9, 2022 3:00 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Nov. 8 that the fund is intended to help Ukrainians survive the harsh winter.

“With these new funds, the United States will expand upon its existing winterization planning and response efforts, scaling up assistance to nearly 75,000 of the most affected households, primarily in eastern Ukraine where Putin’s unprovoked invasion has decimated infrastructure and essential services,” the statement read.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok