Updated: 20 aerieal targets shot over Kyiv
January 2, 2023 4:54 am
Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defense had downed 20 aerial targets over the city overnight on Jan. 2. The administration didn't specify how many of the downed targets were drones.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member