Update: Two pilots killed in fighter jet crash in Russia’s Irkutsk.
October 23, 2022 3:30 pm
The information was provided by Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry. The Russian Sukhoi Su-30 crashed into a residential building, Irkutsk Oblast Governor Igor Kobzev said, adding that there is no information on casualties among civilians so far. Video footage of the crash has been published on social networks.
