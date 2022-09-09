Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUpdate: Russian airstrike on hospital in Sumy Oblast injures 7 people

This item is part of our running news digest

September 9, 2022 3:18 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Earlier on Sept. 9, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces attacked the community of Velyka Pysarivka. Seven people are undergoing treatment, reported Suspilne media outlet, citing the community’s head, Liudmyla Biriukova.

