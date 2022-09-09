Update: Russian airstrike on hospital in Sumy Oblast injures 7 people
September 9, 2022 3:18 pm
Earlier on Sept. 9, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces attacked the community of Velyka Pysarivka. Seven people are undergoing treatment, reported Suspilne media outlet, citing the community’s head, Liudmyla Biriukova.
