According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, one woman was killed at the site of the attack while another died en route to the city hospital. Russian forces targeted a number of high-rises in Zaporizhzhia early on Oct. 6. At least five people are still trapped under the rubble as of 8 a.m. local time while "a lot of people have been rescued, including a three-year-old girl." The girl is currently at the hospital. The rescue operation continues.