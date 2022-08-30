Update: 11 injured due to Russian attack on Kharkiv
August 30, 2022 2:06 pm
The Prosecutor General’s Office also reported that Russian shelling damaged several residential buildings, cars, a kindergarten, and a park. Earlier Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that five people were killed in the attack.
