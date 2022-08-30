Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 30, 2022 2:06 pm
The Prosecutor General’s Office also reported that Russian shelling damaged several residential buildings, cars, a kindergarten, and a park. Earlier Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that five people were killed in the attack.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
