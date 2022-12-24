UNHCR: 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees receive temporary protection status in Europe
November 28, 2022 4:31 am
According to the latest numbers by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 4,751,065 refugees from Ukraine have registered for temporary protection status or similar statuses as of last week.
Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic are in the lead. In total, around 7.8 million Ukrainian refugees have been recorded across Europe.
