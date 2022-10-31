UN, Turkey, Ukraine reach deal to move 16 ships
October 31, 2022 12:56 am
The three parties agreed on Oct. 31 to move 16 ships that are in Turkish waters following Russia's decision to exit the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative that had allowed food exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Reuters reports, citing a statement from the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.
The statement also said the three parties had agreed on inspections for another 40 ships on Oct. 31.
