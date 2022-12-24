Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukrzaliznytsia: 17 trains are delayed due to power outages

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 12:56 pm
Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state railway operator, reported that 17 trains were being delayed for more than 30 minutes due to electricity cut-offs after Russia’s mass missile attack on Ukraine on Dec.16. No long-distance trains have been canceled, Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Reserve diesel locomotives have been put into operation, securing the trains’ movement in areas without power supply, according to the operator.

Passengers who missed their train due to air raid alerts can use the same ticket to take the next one, Ukrzaliznytsia wrote.

The company added that all the “invincibility centers” at train stations, where people can access electricity, heating, and mobile connection, are working.

Russia launched the seventh large-scale attack targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 16.

At least two people were killed and six were injured by the strike, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the President’s Office, said that Russia hit energy facilities in several Ukrainian oblasts. Due to that, the authorities are imposing emergency blackouts, according to Tymoshenko.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10, killing dozens of people and causing blackouts across the country.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
