Ukrenergo: Ukrainian energy infrastructure hit by Russian missiles
December 5, 2022 4:12 pm
State grid operator Ukrenergo confirmed that Russia had hit energy infrastructure facilities on Dec. 5, leading to emergency power outages in Ukraine.
In Russia's eighth mass missile strike on Ukraine, explosions have been reported in Lviv, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, as well as in Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, and Kharkiv.
