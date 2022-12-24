Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Ukrenergo: Ukraine will face energy deficit throughout winter

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 9, 2022 6:41 pm
State grid operator Ukrenergo predicted that Ukraine will continue to have energy deficit at least until the end of winter.

"Based on the current situation, we understand that the (energy) deficit will exist at least during the winter period," Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of state grid operator Ukrenergo, said during a press briefing on Dec. 9. "It can be partially compensated by some import-type measures, but not fully."

Kudrytskyi added that Ukraine's energy system is gradually restoring generating capacities, and the operator expects to resume scheduled power outages in a few days.

Since Oct. 10, Russia has unleashed six mass strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, killing dozens of civilians and causing emergency blackouts.

Russia's most recent nationwide attack on Ukraine occurred on Dec. 5, killing four and hitting energy sites in at least three regions. The state grid operator Ukrenergo warned on Dec. 7 that Ukraine still faces a "significant" energy deficit as the weather gets colder.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin claimed on Dec. 8 that Russia would continue launching mass attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid. 

