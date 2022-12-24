Ukrenergo: Ukraine still faces 'significant' energy deficit after Russia's Dec. 5 mass attack

Ukraine's energy system is gradually recovering from the consequences of the Dec. 5 Russian missile attacks, state grid operator Ukrenergo said.

There is still a significant deficit in the energy system on Dec. 7, and all regional branches of the state grid operator have limits on electricity consumption.

"Unfortunately, there are already regions where consumption limits have been exceeded, so emergency shutdowns have been applied," Ukrenergo said.

The company added that the situation remains difficult in eastern Ukraine, where Russia repeatedly fired at several energy infrastructure facilities, while the temperature in this region reached -17C. This could lead to an increase in power shortages.

Round-the-clock emergency repair works are ongoing, according to Ukrenergo.

Russia unleashed another large-scale missile barrage on Ukraine on Dec. 5, targeting energy infrastructure across the country.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Russia, 60 have been intercepted, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Still, Russian forces managed to hit energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa oblasts, according to Ukrenergo.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.

The missile strike on Dec. 5 was the sixth large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine's infrastructure since Oct. 10.