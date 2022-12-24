Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukrenergo: Ukraine faces ‘significant’ energy deficit

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 20, 2022 3:48 pm
Share

Ukraine is facing a significant electricity shortage as of noon on Dec. 20 following Russia’s overnight drone attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure and shelling by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine on Dec. 19, reported Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo. 

Russia’s attacks reportedly caused further damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, especially in central Ukraine and Kyiv. 

Less than half of Kyiv residents’ electricity consumption needs are currently being met, according to Ukrenergo. 

On Dec. 19, Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of energy supplier Yasno, said that 10-hour-long power outages have become a “new reality” in Kyiv, noting that he is unsure as to how long it will take to return to scheduled power outages. 

Russian forces launched 35 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukraine on Dec. 19. 

Russia has repeatedly attacked critical infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing power outages. 

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Convention, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Emergency power cuts were introduced in Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on Dec. 19.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK