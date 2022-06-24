Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkrainska Pravda identifies Russian soldier bragging about war crimes in intercepted phone call.

May 13, 2022 8:38 pmby Oleg Sukhov
Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper, has identified a Russian soldier who told his wife he shot civilians in the head even when they begged for mercy. The newspaper cited its sources at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and said that he is 27-year-old Dmitry Gennadyevich Ivanov from the village of Kupsola in the Russian republic of Mari El. He is currently serving in Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast.

