May 19, 2022 2:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that “strategic ambiguity” on Ukraine’s European perspective has failed, emboldened Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and must end. “We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status that show second-class treatment of Ukraine and hurt the feelings of Ukrainians,” he wrote on Twitter. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had said earlier that there was “no shortcut on the path into the EU”, while French President Emmanuel Macron had said that “Ukraine joining the EU is not a matter of a few months or a few years.”

