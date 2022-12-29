Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Ukrainian military: Russia deploys additional ships to Black Sea

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 7:28 am
Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported early on Dec. 29 that Russia has deployed two surface and submarine missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea. The carriers are carrying at least 20 Kalibr missiles on board. Air raid alerts went off in the city of Kyiv at 6:02 a.m. local time, and in most of central and eastern Ukraine. 

