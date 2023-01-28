Ukrainian military repels 13 Russian assaults in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

In a regular morning update on Jan. 28, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian military had repelled 13 Russian assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

According to the General Staff, Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Rozdolivka, Krasna Gora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Druzhba, Vodyane, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Vuhledar and Prechistivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Kremlin proxies in Donetsk Oblast claimed on Jan. 27 that Russian forces were inching toward capturing the eastern town of Vuhledar, but Ukraine refuted the claim, saying that Moscow was “exaggerating” its progress in the area.

Vuhledar, once home to around 14,000 people, is located some 50 kilometers southwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

Ukraine’s Eastern Military Command spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty reported that “fierce fighting” continued around Vuhledar, but Ukrainian forces have been able to stop Russians from achieving any progress.