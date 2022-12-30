Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, December 30, 2022

Ukrainian military downs 10 drones in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 3:19 am
Ukraine's Operational Eastern Command reported that its anti-aircraft missile units, together with the air defense units of the land forces, destroyed nine Shahed-type drones and one Marlyn-type drone in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in the early hours of Dec. 30. 

