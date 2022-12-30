Ukrainian military downs 10 drones in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts
December 30, 2022 3:19 am
Ukraine's Operational Eastern Command reported that its anti-aircraft missile units, together with the air defense units of the land forces, destroyed nine Shahed-type drones and one Marlyn-type drone in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts in the early hours of Dec. 30.
“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member