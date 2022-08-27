Ukrainian intelligence: Russia has no more than 45% of its missiles left
August 27, 2022 1:54 pm
Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate, told the RBK Ukraine news outlet that according to their estimations, Russia currently has “no more than 45% of the missiles it had before the start of the (full-scale) war.” Skibitskyi also said that Russia has a “difficult situation” with its Kalibr missiles and only “about 20% or even less” of its Iskander ballistic missiles left.
