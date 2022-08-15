Ukrainian fighter pilot Anton Lystopad killed in combat
August 15, 2022 5:40 am
Anton Lystopad was killed in combat, according to a Facebook post by his former college in Ivano Frankivsk. Lystopad was recognized in 2019 as Ukraine's top fighter pilot and last year led the flight of an air column over Khreshchatyk as part of Ukraine's 30th anniversary celebrations. A few days before his death, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded him with the third grade Order for Courage.
