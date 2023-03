Commander-in-chief: Ukrainian air defense downs 34 missiles, 4 drones

Ukraine's air defense destroyed 34 of the missiles and 4 Iranian Shahed drones launched at Ukraine on March 9, according to Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

In total, Russia launched 81 missiles of various types at Ukraine overnight on March 9, Zaluzhnyi said.

This includes 28 Х-101/Х-555 missiles; 20 Kalibr cruise missiles; 6 Kh-22 cruise missiles; 6 Kinzhal aero-ballistic missiles; 8 air-to-surface missiles, including 2 – Kh-31P and 6 X-59 missiles; and 13 S-300 surface-to-air missiles, Zaluzhnyi said.

The attack was one of its largest missile strikes against Ukraine in recent months, resulting in at least 6 casualties and 7 injuries. Emergency services are still on site throughout the country and the casualty numbers may rise.