Ukraine’s military: Russian forces sustain equipment, personnel losses in southern Ukraine on Aug. 28
This item is part of our running news digest
August 29, 2022 5:11 am
Operational Command “South” reported that they killed 41 Russian troops and destroyed two drones, one T-72 tank, an Uragan multiple rocket launcher, a Pantsir missile system, a NONA self-propelled mortar system, one electronic warfare station, and six units of armored vehicles.The Ukrainian army also struck eight strongholds and concentrations of Russian equipment and personnel.
