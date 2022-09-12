Ukraine’s military destroys Russian equipment in southern Ukraine on Sept. 11
This item is part of our running news digest
September 12, 2022 3:48 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Operational Command “South” reported that Ukraine’s military killed 40 Russian troops and destroyed four tanks, four armored vehicles, three Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, and one ammunition depot.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.