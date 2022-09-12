Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 3:48 am
The Operational Command “South” reported that Ukraine’s military killed 40 Russian troops and destroyed four tanks, four armored vehicles, three Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, and one ammunition depot.

