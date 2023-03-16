Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine's military: Additional troops to be sent to Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 28, 2023 10:17 pm
Share

Ukraine's military: Additional troops to be sent to BakhmutOleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, visiting a command post in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 25, 2023. (Ground Forces of Ukraine via Telegram)

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Land Forces and Eastern Operational Command, ordered to send more troops to Bakhmut following his trip to the front line on Feb. 25.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported this on Feb. 28 during a TV news marathon. 

"Bakhmut has been the epicenter of hostilities for several months now," Maliar said. "The enemy has concentrated its key efforts there because it aims to reach the borders of Donetsk Oblast."

During his visit on Feb. 25, Syrskyi evaluated the condition of combat units in the region and heard concerns and appeals presented by their commanders.

Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut despite the seven-month-long Russian attempt to capture the city. Approximately 380 clashes have been recorded in the area since the beginning of February, General Oleksiy Hromov said on Feb. 23.

According to Hromov, Russia's objective may be to capture the "critical towns" of Donetsk Oblast soon and take control of the Donbas - a key industrial region consisting of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts - before summer.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK