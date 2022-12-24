Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine's economy shrank by 30.8% in third quarter of 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 9, 2022 7:06 pm
Share

Gross domestic product fell by 30.8% in the third quarter of 2022, according to a report by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. There's been a slight improvement compared to 37.2% in the second quarter of the year.

Monthly consumer inflation in the country slowed down to 0.7% in November from 2.5% the previous month, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

She added that consumer inflation slowed to 26.5% in November 2022-2021.

"The main shock challenge for the economy in October-November was the destruction of the energy infrastructure, which led to a reduction in working hours, difficulty in storing goods, and other negative economic factors," Svyrydenko said.

On Dec. 2, the Economy Ministry worsened Ukraine's GDP forecast amid continuous attacks on Ukraine's energy sector, saying it is expected to drop as much as 32-33.5% this year.

Since mid-October, Russia has unleashed six mass strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, killing dozens of civilians and causing emergency blackouts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK