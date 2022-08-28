Ukraine's artillery hits 3 Russian control points in Kherson, Darivka
August 28, 2022 4:23 pm
Ukraine's military reportedly hit elements of Russia's 35th Army, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said. Russian forces may have lost 11 rocket launchers, three armored vehicles, and a "Msta-S" self-propelled howitzer in the attacks, Ukraine's military said.
