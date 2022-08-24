US to provide $3 billion in aid to Ukraine.
August 24, 2022 3:20 pm
U.S. President Joe Biden signed into force the allocation of a $2.98 billion security assistance tranchewhich will include weapons and equipment to be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. "This will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term," the White House said in a statement.
