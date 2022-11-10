Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine says Russia's negotiation offers are ‘another smokescreen.’

November 10, 2022 1:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
While imitating its readiness for dialogue, Russia is trying to buy time, change the situation on the front in its favor and launch a new stage of aggression, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko. 

“Russian officials are beginning to mention talks every time their troops are defeated on the battlefield…We already went through this in 2014-2015,” he said. 

He added that Ukraine has repeatedly offered negotiations, but “it has always received a contemptuous reaction, a demand to obey the Kremlin’s ultimatums or another act of genocide against Ukrainians.” 

Earlier on Nov. 9, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said Russia was ready for negotiations with Ukraine “given the current realities.”

