Ukraine says it downed 2 Russian helicopters, 6 kamikaze drones overnight.
November 5, 2022 12:19 pm
Ukraine's Air Force said on Nov. 5 that it had shot down two Ka-52 Russian attack helicopters and six Iranian-made kamikaze drones in the country's south.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.