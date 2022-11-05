Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukraine says it downed 2 Russian helicopters, 6 kamikaze drones overnight.

November 5, 2022 12:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Air Force said on Nov. 5 that it had shot down two Ka-52 Russian attack helicopters and six Iranian-made kamikaze drones in the country's south.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 5, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.


