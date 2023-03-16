Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine returns 130 more POWs from Russian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 7, 2023 5:45 pm
Share

Ukraine returns 130 more POWs from Russian captivityUkrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity during a prisoner exchange on March 7. (President's Office Head Andrii Yermak via Telegram)

President's Office Head Andrii Yermak reported that 126 servicemen and four servicewomen were released from Russian captivity during a prisoner exchange on March 7. 

Most of the released soldiers were defending the now-occupied port city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, according to Yermak. Seventy-one soldiers were reportedly evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. 

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said that among the freed POWs were also personnel captured by Russian troops near Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk Oblast as well as those fighting in Luhansk Oblast. 

Forty-five of the freed military POWs belong to Ukraine's Armed Forces, 25 to the National Guard, 23 to the State Border Service, 21 to the Naval Forces, eight to the Territorial Defense Forces, and eight to the State Special Transport Service.

Most of the soldiers who returned to Ukraine have serious injuries or illnesses acquired in battles and during captivity, according to the coordinating headquarters. The youngest released POW is not yet 21 years old, while the oldest will soon turn 64.

On the other side of the swap, 90 Russian soldiers were returned from Ukrainian-controlled territory, Russian state news agency TASS reported on March 7, citing the country's defense ministry.

During the previous prisoner exchange on Feb. 16, Ukraine returned 100 military personnel and one civilian. 

1,464 service members and 132 civilians were freed from Russian captivity in 2022, according to the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK