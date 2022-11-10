Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, November 10, 2022

Ukraine liberates Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast

November 10, 2022 12:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian soldiers published a video from Snihurivka on Nov. 10, saying that the settlement had been liberated by the forces of the 131st reconnaissance battalion. 

Ukraine’s Armed Forces reportedly entered the town of Snihurivka, located on the way to Kherson, on Nov. 9, when Russia announced its retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok