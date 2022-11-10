Ukraine liberates Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast
November 10, 2022 12:06 pm
Ukrainian soldiers published a video from Snihurivka on Nov. 10, saying that the settlement had been liberated by the forces of the 131st reconnaissance battalion.
Ukraine’s Armed Forces reportedly entered the town of Snihurivka, located on the way to Kherson, on Nov. 9, when Russia announced its retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River.
