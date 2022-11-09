Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
UK to provide Armed Forces with 25,000 sets of extreme cold weather clothing by mid-December

November 9, 2022 2:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.K. will also send a further 12,000 extreme cold weather sleeping kits and 150 heated tents, "ensuring troops are able to operate and survive the plunging temperatures in Ukraine," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Nov. 9.

"We must continue backing the Ukrainian people in their resistance to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutality," Sunak said.

